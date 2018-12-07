IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

SOCI announces 8th delegation for 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

December 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) announced it’s eighth delegation of Special Olympians Saturday (1 December) ahead of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates 14th-21st March 2019.

“It’s all participation and proudly representing the Cayman Islands,” said SOCI Chairman Adrian Lynch. “Bringing your colours from Cayman, and participating in the World Games like everyone else from around the world.”

Open Water swimmer Alec Cox is confident he can follow the success of fellow Special Olympian Andrew Smiley, who has won both gold and silver in back-to-back games.

“When I get to Abu Dhabi, I want to give a message to my friend Mr. Phelps,” said Cox. That I am the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”

If professional wrestling impersonating was a sport, Cox would win gold in a landslide.

Competing in middle-distance running, Julius Smith stood in front of the hundreds in attendance and declared the athletes oath.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” said Smith.

Team Cayman consists of 19 SOCI athletes, 7 Unified Partners, 3 Head Coaches, 7 Assistant Coaches, 2 Heads of Delegation:

Swimming (7)

Pool (4)
Matthew Javier
Keanu McKenzie
Anechell Newman
Dayana Powery
 
Open Water (3)
Alec Cox
Rasheed Lawrence
Kanza Bodden
 
Unified Basketball (4)
 
Shaun Ebanks
Jharran Greenidge
Junior Peart
Andrew Smilley
 
Athletics (7)
 
Jaheim Ebanks
Matthew Ebanks
Chelsea Frederick
Jordan McLean
Julius Smith
Lewis Solomon Jr.
Tessa Terry
Shanike Ebanks (alternate)
 
Unified Bocce (1)
Justin Wright
Khalid Arana (alternate)
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: