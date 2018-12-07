SOCI announces 8th delegation for 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) announced it’s eighth delegation of Special Olympians Saturday (1 December) ahead of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates 14th-21st March 2019.

“It’s all participation and proudly representing the Cayman Islands,” said SOCI Chairman Adrian Lynch. “Bringing your colours from Cayman, and participating in the World Games like everyone else from around the world.”

Open Water swimmer Alec Cox is confident he can follow the success of fellow Special Olympian Andrew Smiley, who has won both gold and silver in back-to-back games.

“When I get to Abu Dhabi, I want to give a message to my friend Mr. Phelps,” said Cox. That I am the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”

If professional wrestling impersonating was a sport, Cox would win gold in a landslide.

Competing in middle-distance running, Julius Smith stood in front of the hundreds in attendance and declared the athletes oath.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” said Smith.

Team Cayman consists of 19 SOCI athletes, 7 Unified Partners, 3 Head Coaches, 7 Assistant Coaches, 2 Heads of Delegation:

Swimming (7)

Pool (4)

Matthew Javier

Keanu McKenzie

Anechell Newman

Dayana Powery

Open Water (3)

Alec Cox

Rasheed Lawrence

Kanza Bodden

Unified Basketball (4)

Shaun Ebanks Jharran Greenidge Junior Peart Andrew Smilley

Athletics (7)

Jaheim Ebanks Matthew Ebanks Chelsea Frederick Jordan McLean Julius Smith Lewis Solomon Jr. Tessa Terry Shanike Ebanks (alternate)

Unified Bocce (1)

Justin Wright Khalid Arana (alternate)

