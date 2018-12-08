IDG
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
Social entrepreneur shares motivational words for Cayman after accounting conference

December 7, 2018
Caroline James
The keynote speaker at this week’s chartered accountants’ AICPA CIIPA Summit at the Marriott hotel also had some words of motivation to Cayman.

Molly Barker is the founder of an organisation that aims to inspire girls through running, she also embarked on a cross-country tour of America aimed at understanding why the country is so polarised right now.

She advised determining “a set of values that kind of steers you in a direction, that brings you in connection with other people, a positive connection with other people.”

She reiterated: “there’s so much good to be had in relationships, as long as you pursue those with a positive mindset.”

Ms. Barker also said it was important to remain curious throughout your life and always assume positive intent when you were dealing with people.

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

