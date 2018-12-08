Social entrepreneur shares motivational words for Cayman after accounting conference

The keynote speaker at this week’s chartered accountants’ AICPA CIIPA Summit at the Marriott hotel also had some words of motivation to Cayman.

Molly Barker is the founder of an organisation that aims to inspire girls through running, she also embarked on a cross-country tour of America aimed at understanding why the country is so polarised right now.

She advised determining “a set of values that kind of steers you in a direction, that brings you in connection with other people, a positive connection with other people.”

She reiterated: “there’s so much good to be had in relationships, as long as you pursue those with a positive mindset.”

Ms. Barker also said it was important to remain curious throughout your life and always assume positive intent when you were dealing with people.

