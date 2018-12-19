Squash: Four-time national champion West tabbed as new Squash Club Manager

The future of Cayman’s squash players will get first hand tutelage from one of the sport’s most experienced minds.

The South Sound Squash Club announced Thursday (13 December) that XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships silver medalist Marlene West will take over as Club Manager in the new year.

“Anyone that knows Marlene, knows that her drive, dedication and energy, both on and off the court is inspiring and infectious to those of us that have watched Marlene compete for more than two decades,” said Club President Dan McLean.

West is a four-time Cayman Islands Squash Association (CINSA) national women’s champion, mostly recently competing at the Central American and Caribbean Games where she won two bronze medals in doubles.

“I am excited and thrilled to take on this roll,” said West. “My main objective is to get as many people playing squash as possible in a encompassing community atmosphere. I want people to feel they have a place at the club, regardless of ability, age or size.”

West will work with CINSA Technical Director who says her addition is a valuable addition to the sport’s landscape.

“I have known Marlene for many, many years and she is a great asset to Cayman Squash,” said Chaloner. “She has a wealth of knowledge and boundless enthusiasm which will benefit the squash scene tremendously. I am looking forward to working with her in her new role.”

The South Sound Squash Club, who works with CINSA in the development of Cayman’s youth national players, is said to be announcing ‘junior programme developments’ upon West’s arrival.

