Suspected gunshots fired after an altercation on WB Road bar

December 19, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Police appeal for witnesses after reports of gunshots fired outside a West Bay Road bar.

According to a press release, an altercation outside a bar south of Seven-Mile Beach led to suspected gunshots.

Police did not name the bar but Cayman 27 understands it happened near the Jungle Bar.

Police said they received a report that a man brandished a firearm during an argument before fleeing the scene and authorities said gunshots had been heard at the location prior to the incident. The suspect is described as being of brown complexion, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

