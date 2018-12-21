Sweet surprise: Westin gingerbread house thrills

Christmas is on the horizon and that means lots of delicious treats, like the traditional gingerbread house and over at the Westin resort, the pastry team devoted 350 working hours to create one.

The team created a scale model of the recently renovated resort. The structure will be on display in the Westin lobby for the holiday season and over the new year for guests and locals to enjoy.

The structure and accompanying Christmas scene also includes 170 pounds of dark chocolate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

