Sweet surprise: Westin gingerbread house thrills

December 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Christmas is on the horizon and that means lots of delicious treats, like the traditional gingerbread house and over at the Westin resort, the pastry team devoted 350 working hours to create one.

The team created a scale model of the recently renovated resort. The structure will be on display in the Westin lobby for the holiday season and over the new year for guests and locals to enjoy.
The structure and accompanying Christmas scene also includes 170 pounds of dark chocolate.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

