Swimming: Cayman Prep wins 2018 Inter Primary Swimming Championships

Private school powerhouse Cayman Prep blew away the competition Friday (7 December) swimming to the 2018 Inter Primary School Swimming Championship at the Lions Pool in George Town.

Cayman Prep scored 424 total points, topping second place Cayman International School who swam to a 259 total. Prep Boys edged CIS in 190-136, while Prep Girls were tops with 234 points.

Saint Ignatius was third overall (233 points), while the meet’s top small school was Cayman Brac who was 4th overall (31 points). Triple C rounded out the top five in a tie with Grace Christian Academy (25 points).

Here is a look at all scores from Friday’s Inter Primary Meet:

Overall Scores:

1st Cayman Prep, 424 points

2nd CIS, 259 points

3rd Saint Ignatius, 233 points

4th Cayman Brac, 31 points

T5th Triple C, 25 points

T5th Grace Christian 25 points

7th Prospect Primary, 21 points

8th Sir John A Cumber, 9 points

9th Red Bay Primary, 6 points

10th Hope Academy, 2 points

11th Savannah Primary, 1 point

