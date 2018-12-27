IDG
Tips to keep you safe this holiday season

December 27, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and you may very well be stocking up on the essentials.

Eugene Trott, whose family has been in the firework industry for three generations, said the biggest dangers come when people don’t follow instructions.

“Everyone comes in and says we’d like the fireworks you hold in your hand and I know what they’re talking about,” he said. “But the first thing I tell them is a ‘roman candle’, if you read the instructions, the first thing it says is to not hold in hand.”

“Fireworks by their nature are dangerous. They’re composed of chemicals that burn without oxygen, meaning some fireworks can even burn under water. So you have to follow directions carefully,” said Mr. Trott.

Here are a few other tips on how to stay safe this New Year’s Eve.

  1. Following the instructions that are given on the package.Image result for fireworks in hand
  2. Responsible adults should supervise children.
  3. No alcohol during or before fireworks
  4. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles
  5. Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby
  6. Never bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one. if fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe enclosed room to avoid exposure to the sound
  7. Stand several feet away from lit fireworks. If the firework does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it. Put it out with water and dispose of it
  8. Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks
  9. Never carry fireworks in your pockets
  10. Do not experiment with homemade fireworks

 

 

About the author

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

