Top Story: Dealing with holiday depression

December 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The holiday season is upon us and during this time depression peaks. On Monday night (17 December) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Clinical Director of Infinite Mindcare Sutton Burke to discuss depression during the holidays, how you can spot the signs and help those who need some extra support.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

