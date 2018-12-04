IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Top Story: Reporters’ Roundtable

December 3, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

On Monday’s (3 December) edition of Cayman 27’s Reporters’ Roundtable, Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes and Cayman 27’s Caroline James discussed Cayman Airways’ newest addition its fleet and the economic benefit of adding a Boeing Max 8 to the region.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Christmas
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: