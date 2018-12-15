IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

December 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
On Friday’s (14 December) edition of  Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Caroline James and Joe Avary discussed this week’s top news-making stories ranging from the push for lower fuel prices in Cayman to Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker facing the heat over his Barkers Beach application.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

