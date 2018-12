The UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is inquiring into the future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship.

This week attorney and vocal same-sex marriage advocate Leonardo Raznovitch submitted evidence for the committee which was published on the committee page.

On Thursday’s (20 December) Top Story segment Mr. Raznovitch joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine now to discuss that evidence and what he hopes to achieve.

