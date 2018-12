UK Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote on Wednesday (12 December,) it was a vote sent ripples through Britain.

It came at a time when the pressure is mounting to get the seal on a deal for Britain to exit the European Union. On Thursday’s (13 December) edition of Top Story, Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Attorneys Nick Dixey and Steven Barrie to discuss the latest developments and the implications for Cayman.

