UFC 231 Preview with TSN’s UFC Content Editor Aaron Bronsteter

UFC Featherweight Champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway (19-3-0) rides a 12-fight win streak into Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Saturday (8 December) for a long awaited title fight versus Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega (14-0) at UFC 231.

Aaron Bronsteter, UFC Content Editor for Toronto’s The Sports Network (TSN), says the controversy surrounding Holloway’s health condition that jeopardized the duos scheduled fight back in July was put to rest at Friday’s weigh-ins.

“There’s a lot of question marks about Max Holloway, but he’s always made weight,” said Bronsteter. “He will be able to win this fight if he’s the same Max Holloway from the past. Nothing leads me to believe otherwise. Until we see a diminished product, consider him to be the same Max Holloway.”

Bronsteter adds the style difference between the two fighters is intriguing. Holloway, winning 47% of bouts by knockout, and Ortega, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with 50% of his wins by submission.

“Usually, Max Holloway doesn’t go to the ground. If he keeps it on the feet, he can win inside the distance. He wears you down, he puts volume on you, until you just can’t take it anymore. Brian Ortega, if you make one single mistake, he will take you out, and you’ll be done.”

View Aaron's content here.

