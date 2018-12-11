UK talks end “very constructive and positive”

Cayman’s leaders wrapped up Constitutional talks with the United Kingdom on Monday (10 December) and they say they were “very constructive and positive.”

The discussions resumed Monday with Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and Cayman’s legal team meeting with FCO and UK government officials.

It is not clear what was actually hammered out in the talks, but before he left for London the Opposition Leader made it clear that his team will have a conscience vote on any agreements made in the UK.

“And get up and if you disagree with particular sections, that’s what the debate is about. Expound the areas you disagree with, expound the areas you agree with. My group is completely free to debate and support what sections they support and disagree with what sections they disagree,” said Mr. Miller.

The Premier’s Office expects to issue a statement on the talks on Tuesday (11 December.) Cayman’s delegation is also expected to return on that day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

