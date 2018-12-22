UPDATED: Man wanted for firearm offenses turns himself in

A man wanted by police for firearm offenses turned himself into authorities Saturday (22 December), according to police.

Police Saturday morning (22 December) appealed for the public’s help in locating 28-year old Thorston Alvey Smith. He was wanted for firearm-related offenses.

Mr. Smith was arrested for firearm-related offenses and remains in custody at the police detention centre.

Police earlier in the day had been conducting searches of a residence on Palm Dale Avenue, in George Town, and the surrounding area, according to an RCIPS press release. The police helicopter had been deployed to the area.

Mr. Smith is of brown complexion, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and weighing about 170 pounds.

The police were requesting public assistance in locating Mr. Smith. If he is seen, police said he should not be approached, and 9-1-1 should be called immediately.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or at online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/submit-tip/ to remain anonymous.

