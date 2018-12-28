Visiting kite surfer dies after colliding with building in East End

The RCIPS confirmed a visitor to Grand Cayman passed away Thursday (27 December) as a result of a kite surfing accident in East End.

Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to a location off Austin Connolly Drive, following reports to the 9-1-1 Communications Centre that a kite surfer was swept away by the wind, which caused him to collide into a building. The kite surfer, identified by police as 63-year-old Thomas Downer of the United States, sustained critical injuries to his body.

EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

