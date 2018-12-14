Weather Forecast for December 13-14 with Z99’s Jason Howard

SYNOPSIS:

Light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue to across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Further north, a cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico will move into the extreme northwest Caribbean tomorrow evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving to the west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this morning becoming cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder from tomorrow tonight. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80’s °F. Winds will southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 9:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:03 a.m. Low 8:41 a.m. High 3:25 p.m. Low 10:07 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:48 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:51 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:48 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for continuing cloudy rainy conditions through Saturday evening as the front becoming stationary just north of the Cayman area.

