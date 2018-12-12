IDG
What’s it like to lose a half-billion dollars in a day? Ask Dart.

December 12, 2018
Joe Avary
Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to lose a half-billion dollars in a single day?

Reclusive Cayman Islands billionaire Kenneth Dart knows the feeling – it happened to him one year ago today.

According to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index, Ken Dart was sitting pretty with a net worth of $5.49 billion dollars on December 12th, 2017. The following day, he was worth just $4.97 billion.

The downward trend continued for Mr. Dart in 2018.

Bloomberg said the man known locally for his vast portfolio of real estate holdings and development projects is currently the 348th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $4.68 billion.

A Dart spokesperson told Cayman 27 they do not comment on Mr. Dart’s net worth or the value of his investments.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

