With feedback deadline approaching, Save Barker’s Beach to hold public meeting

The deadline is looming for feedback on a controversial coastal works application in the Barker’s area that includes the removal of four acres of seagrass.

The grassroots group Save Barker’s Beach is hosting a second public meeting in advance of the December 14th deadline for written objections.

Save Barker’s Beach said on its social media page that the applicant, Calico Jack’s owner Hendell Whittaker, is expected to be in attendance.

The meeting is set to take place at John Gray Memorial Hall, near the 4-way stop in West Bay Tuesday night (11 December) at 7 PM.

