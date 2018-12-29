Woman in court after machete attack

A 57-year-old woman appears in court Friday (28 December) after police say she attacked a man with a machete and fled the scene.

Brenda Esmond faces charges of assault inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

It follows an incident around 2:15 a.m. Thursday (27 December morning).

Authorities say Ms. Esmond attacked a man known to her at a residence on Meadow Avenue in West Bay.

She’s accused of attacking him with a machete, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries to his hand and face.

She fled the scene but was found several hours later.

She’s been bailed until 10 January under the conditions that she stay away from the residence and victim and reside at a certain address.

