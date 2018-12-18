Year-in-review: Crime

In comparison to some of our neighbours in the Caribbean, the crime rate in Cayman is relatively low… but that does not mean crime does not happen. Cayman 27 looks back at some of the biggest incidents this year.

2018 kicked off in dramatic style. An American fugitive wanted for a double murder in Florida was arrested in Cayman. 29-year-old Wayne Collier, a man accused of killing two including a baby in Miami, was captured in Prospect on 10 January.

In March, the six immigration officers charged in an anti-corruption probe were revealed to have been on required leave with full pay since their respective arrests last year. The charges against the officers include conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

Last year’s crime stats were released in April of this year and the Police Commissioner said crime on the sister islands was now becoming a focus for the RCIPS:

“There is some concerns among the senior command as to the level of crime that has been occurring on Cayman Brac in the last year and we have started as system of sending one of our chief inspectors or superintendents over on a monthly basis to review and conduct an audit,” Derek Byrne said.

Onto July, when a tip-off from a beach-goer lead police to a firearm near Smith Cove. According to police, the handgun contained one round of ammunition. That took the cumulative total of firearms recovered this year to nine.

Into the autumn and the end of October when two men were arrested on suspicion of assault and grievous bodily harm following a violent altercation and collision on Shedden Road. The incident left one man in hospital, after the victim was attacked and left with head injuries and then hit by a car.

And the year wrapped up with a man burying a child alive in Bodden Town. The child was rushed to the hospital and was later in stable condition, while the suspect has been charged with attempted murder and cruelty to a child.

And several armed robberies occurred this year, too. Cayman 27 makes it 11 thus far. Notably in June when the Cayman National Bank was targeted.

In March, the Czech Inn was robbed. Odain Ebanks was convicted of the crime in November; he will be sentenced in January.

2018 also saw three murders: firstly, on 20 January, Omar Bailey was shot multiple times on Eastern Av. He died at the scene. Two men were arrested and both released on bail.

March saw the shooting death of 44-year old Dougmore Wright on Prospect Drive.

And then farmer Timothy Rivers was stabbed to death on his farm in North Side in June. His son was charged with the murder; he has pleaded not guilty. The trial continues.

