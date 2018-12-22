Year in Review January and February

As we continue our Year in Review coverage we will take a look at the top stories of 2018 month by month starting with January and February.

2108 started off with a violent assault at a popular entertainment centre off West Bay Road. One man was hospitalised with a serious chest injury and three others were left nursing varying injuries. All four were arrested on suspicion of various charges, including one for attempted murder.

Bodden Town resident Gregory Watt lost his battle to save his home from foreclosure. The court ruled in Scotiabank’s favour. The case would fuel the push for mortgage reform in Cayman.

“People create a government for three basic things, to protect their life, to protect their liberty, and to protect their freedom. And clearly this is one, time when the law wasn’t there to protect Gregory and others like Gregory who have lost their homes. This is why this is a priority for us next year to deal with,” said Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders.

An American fugitive, Wayne Collier, was captured in Prospect. He was wanted for a double murder in Florida.

Also in January 70-year-old Bodden Town taxi driver, Roy Clivey Tamasa was charged for the death of Jamaican Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie. She was struck and killed in July 2017 outside the Owen Roberts International airport.

In January popular musician Dexter Bodden, also known as the Coconut Cowboy, was shot outside his George Town home.

Cayman recorded its first murder of the year in late January when 28-year-old Omar Bailey was gunned down in the car park of Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue.

In February disgraced former Health Services Authority Board chairman Canover Watson was ordered to pay nearly $1 million or face more jail time.

Expectant mother Crystal Barnes said police went too far when they arrested her in February at her Bodden town home over an outstanding warrant.

Also in February police launch an investigation after a child was hit by an officer’s taser probes.

The incident happened during a career fair at Edna Moyle primary school in North Side.

A-72-year old man dies after struggling in the water off Seven Mile Beach. This is the first water-related death of 2018. A week later a 65-year r-old man would die in Cayman’s waters on February 12th, hours later a 60-year-old visitor from the US would take the water-related death toll to 3.

Also in February two mothers were killed on Cayman’s roads in separate incidents. The first was in East End. Mom Altamica Bodden-Pearson was killed in a collision on Farm Road.

Her death was followed by the death of Sharon Clarke. She was killed on Cayman Brac.

