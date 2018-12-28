Year in Review May & June

We’ll continue our year in review coverage taking a look back at the top stories of June and May 2018. In May, residents along Manse Road awoke to death threats scribbled in graffiti, warning police to stay out of Bodden Town and opposition leader Ezzard Miller expressed concerns on the situation. Also in May, The Special Needs Foundation of Cayman opened a new facility ‘Our House’ to provide for more than 60 families. The facility has been a support structure for parents, educators and health professionals alike. The issue of growing trash piles continues, a problem we’ve heard time after time for the last year but in early June, Bodden Town residents got fed up and decided to speak out about it.

The North Side community was shocked after Timothy Rivers was stabbed to death in the district. Police charged his son 19-year-old Waylon Rivers for murder. Cayman continues to mourn the loss of 10-year-old Jah-Zarah Caballero Millwood. The year six student was just a few days away from graduating from Sir John a Cumber Primary School. Finally, former firefighter Raul Martinez fought to keep his home but the judge ruled against him in his foreclosure case. In late June Mr. Martinez was forced from his home, the move sparked outrage including some lawmakers who used the situation as a case to address foreclosure problems facing the country.

