Year in Review: Road fatalities

Seven people lost their lives in fatal road accidents this year.

February brought the first fatal collision of the year when 28-year old mother Altamica Bodden-Pearson was killed after a single-car crash on Farm Road in the small hours when a blue Subaru collided with a tree.

Another mother, 51-year-old Jamaican national Sharon Clarke, lost her life just a fortnight later, in a two-vehicle collision in Cayman Brac. The second driver was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In March, motorcyclist Lenny Ray Pinet Trusty was killed in a collision along Shamrock Road. A 24-year-old driver involved in the crash near Spotts Beach was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The fourth fatality on Cayman’s roads this year involved a pedestrian, 56-year old Susan Simoy Sumalapao from the Philippines. She was struck by a car on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway, just south of the Yacht Club roundabout.

A Sunday evening incident in April left one man dead and two others in hospital when a car collided with a light pole in the vicinity of Old Man Bay Road. 27-year-old George Town resident John Miller the third was pronounced dead.

While North Side mourned the loss, family friend Joseph Ebanks said the whole community had been affected.

“I feel very sad about it, but I can’t do anything to bring him back because it could have been my son too,” he said.

Then, 56-year old cyclist Geoffrey Cornwall lost his life in September when he collided with an SUV. After the crash, friends like Jalene Cruz paid tribute:

“He was a great motivator and inspiration and I will miss him, the Cayman sporting community will miss him,” she stated.

The last fatality of the year occurred in October, when East End residents were left reeling after Peter Rankine, aka “Mario” was killed when his car hit a tree.

And the year wrapped up with an incident that shocked animal loves across Cayman, after a dog was struck and killed by a school bus in November.

Police continue to crack down on poor driving over the holiday season. Between Christmas Eve and today, police report 32 collisions on Cayman’s roads.

