Year in Review: September – October

To autumn and a look back at the major events that took place in September and October.

The start of September brought the murder trial of William Ian Rivers, who was accused of killing Mark Seymour last January outside a West Bay restaurant. He was found guilty of murder.

It was “Brac to school” for the Legislative Assembly who reconvened for the first meeting of the 2018/2019 session on Cayman Brac.

Disappointment for Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, whose Private Member Motion to bring about a referendum on the proposed cruise berthing facility did fuel debate into the small hours, but ultimately failed.

Opposition lawmakers then walked out of a Legislative Assembly sitting when Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo was suspended for a day after he declined to apologise for comments many believed were directed at Speaker McKeeva Bush.

The Public Works Department faced a Finance Ministry investigation after legislators uncovered an unauthorised bank account.

And Sol Petroleum was fined more than a quarter of a million dollars for its role in last year’s fuel tank fire at Jackson Point Terminal.

The cruise berthing debate reached a new level of intensity after a marathon five-and-a-half hour public meeting was held at the end of September.

Multiple failures across departments and the Ministry – those were some of the findings released at the start of October after a nearly year-long investigation into overtime pay at the Department of Environmental Health.

And a Northward prisoner received treatment for smoke inhalation after starting a fire in his prison cell. The fire was quickly extinguished by prison staff.

New legislation kicked in mid-way through October allowing the RCIPS to issue adult cautions for certain kinds of minor offences, with the aim of reducing the strain on the courts.

And October wrapped up with the appointment of a new Governor. British diplomat Martyn Keith Roper was sworn in to his new post at the LA, where he addressed some of the thorny issues facing him in his new role.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

