IDG
Bogle Insurance
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

1st water-related death of 2019: Police release 60-year-old visitor’s identity

January 7, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have released the identity of the 60-year-old man who died in Cayman’s first water-related incident.
He is Gregory Scott Azeltine, of North Carolina.
According to police, Mr. Azeltine was out on a snorkeling trip last Thursday (3 January) when he lost consciousness in the water.
It happened near Tanager Way off the Seven-Mile Beach shoreline.
He was rushed to shore on a vessel and later taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: