1st water-related death of 2019: Police release 60-year-old visitor’s identity

Police have released the identity of the 60-year-old man who died in Cayman’s first water-related incident.
He is Gregory Scott Azeltine, of North Carolina.
According to police, Mr. Azeltine was out on a snorkeling trip last Thursday (3 January) when he lost consciousness in the water.
It happened near Tanager Way off the Seven-Mile Beach shoreline.
He was rushed to shore on a vessel and later taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was pronounced dead.
