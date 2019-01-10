IDG
News

Absconded teen triggers police activity in Crystal Harbour

January 9, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Police said their increased presence in the Crystal Harbour area on Tuesday (8 January) night was connected to the search for a teenager who absconded off the Esterley Tibbetts highway.

Cayman 27 was alerted to the increased activity.

We reached out to the RCIPS and they said shortly after 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a teenager who had absconded.

The police chopper was deployed to the area and a search was conducted. The teenager was later located.

No further details on the matter were provided by police.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

