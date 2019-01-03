IDG
Almost 300,000 green iguanas culled in 2018, more to come in 2019

January 2, 2019
Joe Avary
Cayman’s green iguana cull aims to pick up in 2019 where it left off in 2018.

According to statistics from the Department of Environment, nearly 300,000 (298,132) invasive green iguanas were delivered to the counting station last year.

Cullers averaged more than 36,000 iguanas through the first seven weeks of the program.

Weeks eight and nine coincided with the peak of festive season and the average dropped by about half, to just shy of 19,000 per week.

The cull is expected to run through 2019 with a goal of 1.4 million iguanas by year’s end.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

