Ambulance involved in rush hour crash

January 4, 2019
Caroline James
A rush hour collision, involving an ambulance en route to an emergency, sent two to hospital early on Friday (4 January) morning.

Police said they responded to a three-vehicle crash that included an ambulance with lights and siren on.

In a statement, the RCIPS said the ambulance was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred.

Two people involved in the accident were transported to hospital. Their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police confirmed no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 and speak with PC Matthew Thomas.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

