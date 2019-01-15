IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Athletics: Barnes places 8th, Walton inactive at Ted Nelson Invitational

January 15, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

University of Texas San Antonio sophomore Lacee Barnes landed a top-ten finish, while Texas A & M freshman Jamal Walton was inactive for the 2019 Ted Nelson Invitational 11-12 January at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium at College Station.

Barnes, 19, finished eighth overall in Women’s Shot Put with a distance of 12.92 metres.

One year ago, Barnes broke her own national shot put record throwing a personal best of 14.20 metres. She says she was happy with her performance.

“I believe considering the change in technique, I’m off to a good start for my 2019 season,” said Barnes. “I’m excited for what my future holds in the upcoming season.”

Walton, 20, did not compete at the event. Cayman 27 spoke with a member of the Texas A & M staff who said ‘there was no particular reason’ for his absence at the meet.

The freshman last competed unattached in the Men’s 4×400-metre relay at the Reveille Invitational 8 December.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: