Athletics: Brown sets two Milligan records in college debut

January 12, 2019
Jordan Armenise
‘The Rocket’ has officially taken flight.

Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown broke two school records Friday (11 January) in his collegiate debut at the East Tennessee State University Track & Field Invitational.

Running in Heat One of the Men’s 60m hurdles preliminaries, the 18-year old blazed to a personal best of 7.93 seconds to top the field of 19 sprinters. The mark qualifies Brown for Saturday’s finals.

“I didn’t get the best start, but I cleared the first two hurdles clean,” said Brown. “Pushing the third hurdle, I stumbled a bit but I got back in my rhythm on my fourth and fifth, and ran through the line as quick as possible. I was happy with my time and to set a school record. I am going into the finals focused, get a quick start and finish strong.”

Later in the day, Brown set his second school record and personal best with a time of 6.96 seconds in the 60-meter dash, good for sixth overall among 62 sprinters, and a second finals appearance.

This is Brown’s first year competing with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school. The Clifton Hunter High School graduate redshirted 2018 while competing unattached.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

