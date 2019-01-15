IDG
Athletics: Browns wins ETSU Invitational Athlete of the Meet

January 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After an impressive opener that included two school records, Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown finished his first collegiate track and field meet as it’s top athlete.

In the finals of the Men’s 60-metre hurdles Saturday (12 January), the 18-year old broke his own school record  with a time of 7.88 seconds. The mark is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) seasons best. The Clifton Hunter High School graduate also placed fourth overall in the finals of the Men’s 60-metre dash with a time of 6.98 seconds, two hundreths of a second shy (6.96) of his school record set at Friday’s preliminaries. Brown now leads the Appalachian Athletic Conference in both events. He is ranked 13th overall in the NCAA.

“Coming up to the fifth hurdle, I started moving my legs faster, running through the line,” said Brown. “As I finished, I looked at the time
and saw 7.88. For now, I just need to go back and get mentally strong.”

Brown will compete next at the Liberty Kick-Off in Johnson City, Tennessee 25-26 January.

(Photo: Milligan College)

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

