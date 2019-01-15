Athletics: Browns wins ETSU Invitational Athlete of the Meet

After an impressive opener that included two school records, Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown finished his first collegiate track and field meet as it’s top athlete.

In the finals of the Men’s 60-metre hurdles Saturday (12 January), the 18-year old broke his own school record with a time of 7.88 seconds. The mark is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) seasons best. The Clifton Hunter High School graduate also placed fourth overall in the finals of the Men’s 60-metre dash with a time of 6.98 seconds, two hundreths of a second shy (6.96) of his school record set at Friday’s preliminaries. Brown now leads the Appalachian Athletic Conference in both events. He is ranked 13th overall in the NCAA.

“Coming up to the fifth hurdle, I started moving my legs faster, running through the line,” said Brown. “As I finished, I looked at the time

and saw 7.88. For now, I just need to go back and get mentally strong.”

Brown will compete next at the Liberty Kick-Off in Johnson City, Tennessee 25-26 January.

(Photo: Milligan College)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

