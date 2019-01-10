IDG
Environment News

Bodden Town Solar Farm gets new owner

January 9, 2019
Caroline James
Cayman’s Bodden Town Solar Farm has a new owner as of Wednesday (9 January).

BMR Energy has taken over the reins from Entropy Cayman.

The U.S. based company belongs to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and called itself a developer, owner and operator of clean energy projects in the Caribbean.

Together with CUC, BMR Energy will take over all operations of Cayman’s large-scale solar project.

CUC’s Vice President for Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts said they were looking forward to working with BMR Energy.

In a statement Wednesday (9 January,) he said: “CUC’s aim is to have 25% of energy on the grid come from renewable energy sources by 20-25 and to meet the objectives and targets of the national energy policy over the longer term.”

The Bodden Town Solar Farm has been in operation since July 2017. It provides power to more than 800 homes.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

