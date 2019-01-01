Cayman 27 employees, like most, have some New Year’s resolutions as we head into 2019. On Monday (31 December) we turned our cameras inward so they could share them with viewers.
Cayman 27 staffers share their New Year’s Resolutions
January 1, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
