Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Sheree Ebanks, ZQFS committee member and Teri Quappe to talk about the Celebrate the Best of Woodstock and the Disco Era event on January 11th and 12th at the Cayman Drama Society’s Prospect Playhouse.
-
Cayman Now: Celebrate the Best of Woodstock and the Disco Era
January 11, 2019
1 Min Read
