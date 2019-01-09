Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Mr. D Ezzard Miller, MLA, Leader of the Opposition (LoO), Elected Member for North Side, Independent Member to talk about his New Year’s message and his plans to create a political alliance next year, which he hopes will increase participatory democracy.
Cayman Now: Mr. D Ezzard Miller, MLA, Leader of the Opposition (LoO)
January 9, 2019
