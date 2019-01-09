IDG
Cayman Now: Mr. D Ezzard Miller, MLA, Leader of the Opposition (LoO)

January 9, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Mr. D Ezzard Miller, MLALeader of the Opposition (LoO), Elected Member for North Side, Independent Member to talk about his New Year’s message and his plans to create a political alliance next year, which he hopes will increase participatory democracy.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

