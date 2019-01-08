IDG
Bogle Insurance
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Culture Environment News

Cayman’s Wellesley Howell turns 104

January 7, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman stalwart Wellesley Howell turns 104 on Monday (7 January.)

He was born in 1915 in Jamaica, but came to Cayman in the 1940s and has since made it his home. Even at 104 Mr. Howell still works at his longtime shoe shop perfecting his craft. Mr. Howell said Cayman has changed its old-time values.

“They were more friendly than now even in the Christmas you would be surprised how you can go to many homes and see how they make preparations for one another,” said Mr. Howell.

Wellesley Howell

Mr. Howell has achieved an age many wish to reach and he said it is his Christian beliefs that have helped him throughout his life.

“I give him thanks for everything, for everything he has performed in my life, I give him thanks and I was trained to do that by my grandmother,” said Mr. Howell.

Mr. Howell is believed to be the oldest man in Grand Cayman, he said he has no illnesses and his secret to a long life is happiness and serving Jesus Christ.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: