Christmas Day murder suspect appears in court

January 1, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
A 21-year-old man appears in court charged with the Christmas Day murder of Darrington Ebanks.

On Monday (31 December) William Ebanks of West Bay appeared in summary court before Magistrate Grace Donalds.

He was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

29-year-old Darrington Ebanks was shot and killed in Boatswain Bay, West Bay on Christmas morning.

Mr. Ebanks was denied bail.

All matters have been transferred to Grand Court.

Mr. Ebanks is expected back in court on 11 January.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

