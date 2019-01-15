IDG
Christmas tree recycling programme extended

January 14, 2019
Caroline James
Are you still hanging on to that Christmas tree, wondering how to get rid of it?

The Department of Environmental Health has extended its recycling programme just for you.

Natural Christmas trees can now be recycled until 24 January.

You are reminded to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before placing them in collection bins at the following locations.

And the free mulch will now be made available to the public at the George Town cricket field on Saturday, 26 January at approximately 8 a.m.

 

Caroline James

