CPA gives green light to Starfish Point restroom proposal

January 9, 2019
Joe Avary
A proposal to build public restroom facilities at Starfish Point has been approved by the Central Planning Authority.

Wednesday morning (9 January), the CPA heard arguments from objectors suggesting that the development did not conform to Cayman Kai’s restrictive covenants.

Opposition Leader and North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller argued otherwise, saying private covenants do not apply to the existing crown property.

“They are trying to object using the covenants to override a government policy decision, to put a public beach there, and the public beach has been there a long time,” said Mr. Miller.

The proposal calls for a 525 sq ft restroom building, eleven parking spaces, and a garbage enclosure.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

