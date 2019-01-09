Crime victim speaks out after thieves escape with her belongings

One victim of crime is speaking out after her car was broken into on New Year’s eve.

Prospect resident Sandra Whittaker said she was not only robbed of her personal belongings, but proof of her identity as well.

She said the incident has left her traumatized.

“I can’t drive my car, I can’t sleep, I can’t eat because I’m still thinking of it and actually you don’t feel safe anymore. I had my marriage certificate, my Cayman status, my green card, I had everything in there that I needed to get to my appointment, it was my life and I actually had some jewelry in there costing over $4500 but material things don’t mean anything to me I just needed my documents back,” said Ms. Whittaker.

CCTV caught the thief smashing the window of Ms. Whittaker’s black Honda Accord and walking away with her belongings.

She said when she took the video to the police she was turned away and told to come back.

“They saw that the car was broken into however they didn’t take any statement from me. They said I can type it up and take it into the police station, When I went to the station they didn’t even say let me get someone to help you they just said I have to wait until the following Sunday when the officer came back and I became a little angry,” said Ms. Whittaker.

We reached out to the RCIPS for a response to Ms. Whittaker’s concerns they said they would look into the matter.

Last month police said there was an uptick in vehicle break-ins. They have advised the public not to leave valuables in vehicles and to park in well-lit areas.

