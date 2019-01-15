IDG
Deputy Governor begins work implementing OAG recommendations

January 14, 2019
Caroline James
2 Min Read

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson has responded to the most recent Auditor General’s report on corruption, saying several of the recommendations are set to be actioned.

For the recommendations which fall under the Deputy Governor’s remit, Mr. Manderson said, in a statement Friday (11 January) he would seek, firstly, to ask Cabinet to support an extension of Government’s Anti-Fraud Policy to include government-owned companies and statutory authorities, as per a proposal made in Auditor General Sue Winspear’s report.

The Deputy Governor also said he was willing to explore the idea of expanding to whom whistle-blowers can go. Now there are issues with ensuring consistency across authorities here, so his Office has set a deadline of March 2019 to consult and determine if this is necessary.

Ms. Winspear said the Anti-Fraud Policy needs to be the responsibility of one person and Mr. Manderson has responded by appointing the Accountant General.

He said they will seek complementary approaches to the existing online training available to staff. Ms. Winspear said this existing training should be rolled out across the board and updated when necessary.

The Deputy Governor also addressed the need for an audit committee to drive improvement which was another recommendation of the report; the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee is to start by the beginning of April, to coincide with the new financial year.

The planning sector was also under the microscope in the OAG report given the key role it plays in Cayman’s economy, but also because there are a number of infrastructure projects currently underway.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

