Digicel boss dies suddenly, Chairman O’Brien takes over

Digicel’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau has died while on holiday in Germany on Thursday (27 December.)

According to international news reports, Digicel announced the executive’s death on Friday (28 December,) but they did not release any details on how he died.

Digicel chairman and billionaire owner Denis O’Brien will take over as interim CEO.

Mr. von Greiffenclau took up his position in last February.

Digicel said the 47-year-old executive was a key player in negotiating a debt refinancing with bondholders. Those talks concluded last week.

