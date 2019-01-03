Esterley Tibbetts Highway damaged, forces southbound traffic to slow

A stretch of Esterley Tibbetts Highway in front of the Regatta Office Park remained damaged on Wednesday (2 January) after a 12-inch water main burst just before Christmas.

Cayman Water’s General Manager Manuel Thomaz told Cayman 27 they “immediately patched the road to make it passable and contacted Island Paving to properly refurbish the road surface. Unfortunately… Island Paving would not be able to do the job before 7 January.”

Mr. Thomaz said Island Paving was the only company on island able to perform this type of road works.

He added that he expected work to start and finish next week.

