Exclusive: Speaker Bush explains renewed call for skyscrapers

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush renewed calls for Cayman to ‘reach for the skies’ with its future development.

His vision of 50 storey skyscrapers on Cayman’s skyline fueled robust debate on social media – but it’s not the first time Mr. Bush has pushed for vertical growth.

If we build it, they will come.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush told Cayman 27 in an exclusive 1 on 1 interview in the Speaker’s private chamber Friday (4 January) that Cayman needs to think big in order bring the wealthiest of the wealthy to our shores.

“We have to do things that will draw people to us, make people want to come to Cayman, and while some people think, oh they just want a little low-key island, I am sorry: that bunch of travelers have long passed the age, and don’t travel much anymore,” said Mr. Bush.

He said attracting today’s ultra high net worth individual takes something bold, something different, something futuristic.

“It’s going to be a different island from the rest of them,” he said. “You got something different to look at, something to see, and the place again where the wealthiest the wealthy, or the wealthiest of the wealthiest, is going to want to be moving and living and having their being, contributing to our economy.”

In 2016, Mr. Bush called for building heights of 20 to 40 storeys, citing Cayman’s finite land mass of around 76 square miles.

He says now, with the walls closing in on one traditional pillar of Cayman’s economy, it pays to have a backup plan.

“What industry else do we have if the finance industry slows down? And I do not believe in waiting and saying if, I would like to be prepared, and I believe that we must develop,” said Mr. Bush.

He told Cayman 27 while change isn’t always popular, the economic reality is the country must ensure itself a viable future.

“Some people wants to remain as we are. We can’t, our children, we cannot sustain an economy and make our children prosperous by remaining where we are, we have to advance. Control, but advance,” said Mr. Bush.

Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 while we shouldn’t expect to see work begin on Cayman’s first skyscraper just yet, he hopes sharing his vision for Cayman’s future skyline will help fortify our island nation against economic uncertainty.

“Either we stick to prosperity, do things that are prosperous, or we reap poverty,” said Mr. Bush.

It’s important to point out that Mr. Bush said he is speaking from his own position, and not on behalf of the coalition government.

As to seeing his vision of a ‘prosperity tower’ become a reality, he said he hopes other leaders will see what he sees.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

