Filipino national dies in water-related incident

A 57-year-old man dies over the weekend in Cayman’s third water-related death for 2019.

Police said a Filipino national died on Sunday (13 January) after encountering difficulties in the waters near Breakers in Bodden Town.

The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the man was with a group of men in two boats.

He was swimming when he began having difficulties and was unable to get back into neither of the boats.

He was pulled on board a vessel and transported to shore. A member of the public performed CPR on the man until the emergency services arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was a resident of Bodden Town.

