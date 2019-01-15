Filipino national dies in water-related incident

A 57-year-old man dies over the weekend in Cayman’s third water-related death for 2019.
Police said a Filipino national died on Sunday (13 January) after encountering difficulties in the waters near Breakers in Bodden Town.
The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m.
Police said the man was with a group of men in two boats.
He was swimming when he began having difficulties and was unable to get back into neither of the boats.
He was pulled on board a vessel and transported to shore. A member of the public performed CPR on the man until the emergency services arrived.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was a resident of Bodden Town.
