IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Filipino national dies in water-related incident

January 14, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 57-year-old man dies over the weekend in Cayman’s third water-related death for 2019.
Police said a Filipino national died on Sunday (13 January) after encountering difficulties in the waters near Breakers in Bodden Town.
The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the man was with a group of men in two boats.

He was swimming when he began having difficulties and was unable to get back into neither of the boats.

He was pulled on board a vessel and transported to shore. A member of the public performed CPR on the man until the emergency services arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was a resident of Bodden Town.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: