First invasive green iguana of 2019 captured on Cayman Brac

Cayman Brackers are hoping to avoid the green iguana infestation seen in Grand Cayman, and on New Year’s Day, the first invasive green iguana of 2019 was captured on the Brac’s West End.

Cassie Macdowell of Green Go Cayman Brac told Cayman 27 the iguana is believed to have been hatched in 2018.

Ms. Macdowell sprang into action after the sighting was reported to Cayman Brac’s wildlife hotline, capturing the invasive iguana within 15 minutes of the call coming in.

“The attitudes on the Brac are a lot similar to Grand,” said Ms. Macdowell. “A lot of the locals really don’t want to see this issue progress, it is very rarely that we do have sightings, but when we do we are quite effective at controlling them and getting the greens as soon as we can.”

Ms. Macdowell said the group aims to continue its vigilance as to iguana control efforts on the Brac.

She saID 46 green iguanas were culled on Cayman Brac in 2018.

