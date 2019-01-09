Football: Academy’s Mini Slam kicks off new year of football

Five clubs in three age groups along with Cayman National Under-15s took to the pitch Saturday (5 January) for Academy Sports Club’s January Mini-Slam Tournament.
Sunset Football Club took the Under-11 division, while Academy’s youth clubs won both the Under-11/13 Girls title (ASC Starfish) and the Boys Under-13s (ASC Jaguars). Cayman U15 Nationals defeated the ASC Jaguars to win the Under-15 division.
Men’s Premier League Exhibition: Academy Sports Club 3 v 0 Elite Sports Club
After a holiday layoff, two of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) undefeated senior men’s clubs hoped to knock off some of the holiday rust as Academy blanked Elite 3-0 in an exhibition match.
“The game started a little slow in terms of speed and intensity,” said Head Coach Sergio Garcia. “We picked up the pace, made better paces. In the second half, our objective was focused on scoring, and we played a little better. They were a bit tired but the idea was give them more training for the next matches.”
Academy’s Mark Ebanks, who sits in third overall in league scoring with five goals, said served it’s purpose.
“It was a pretty good game for both teams,” said Ebanks. “Season starts back this week, so we needed match fitness. Elite didn’t come with a strong team, but it was a good turnout. First half, we through away a lot of chances, but with Academy we will create a lot of chances, and that’s what happened, and we scored 3 goals.”
Here is a look at Week 7 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League and Week 4 of the CIFA Women’s Premier League:
