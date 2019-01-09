IDG
Sports

Football: Academy’s Mini Slam kicks off new year of football

January 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Five clubs in three age groups along with Cayman National Under-15s took to the pitch Saturday (5 January) for Academy Sports Club’s January Mini-Slam Tournament.

Sunset Football Club took the Under-11 division, while Academy’s youth clubs won both the Under-11/13 Girls title (ASC Starfish) and the Boys Under-13s (ASC Jaguars). Cayman U15 Nationals defeated the ASC Jaguars to win the Under-15 division.

Men’s Premier League Exhibition: Academy Sports Club 3 v 0 Elite Sports Club

After a holiday layoff, two of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) undefeated senior men’s clubs hoped to knock off some of the holiday rust as Academy blanked Elite 3-0 in an exhibition match.

“The game started a little slow in terms of speed and intensity,” said Head Coach Sergio Garcia. “We picked up the pace, made better paces. In the second half, our objective was focused on scoring, and we played a little better. They were a bit tired but the idea was give them more training for the next matches.”

Academy’s Mark Ebanks, who sits in third overall in league scoring with five goals, said served it’s purpose.

“It was a pretty good game for both teams,” said Ebanks. “Season starts back this week, so we needed match fitness. Elite didn’t come with a strong team, but it was a good turnout. First half, we through away a lot of chances, but with Academy we will create a lot of chances, and that’s what happened, and we scored 3 goals.”

Here is a look at Week 7 of the CIFA Men’s Premier League and Week 4 of the CIFA Women’s Premier League:

Saturday 12 January
TE McField Sports Complex
6:00 p.m. Tigers FC vs Elite SC
8:00 p.m. Roma USC vs Alliance SC
 
Week 5: Women’s Premier League
Ed Bush Playing Field
6:00 p.m. Roma USC vs Sunset FC
8:00 p.m. Elite SC vs Scholars ISC
 
Sunday 13 January
Ed Bush Playing Field
5:00 p.m. Sunset FC vs Alliance SC
7:00 p.m. Scholars ISC vs Future SC
 
T.E McField Sports Complex
5:00 p.m. Academy SC vs East End UFC
7:00 p.m. George Town Sc vs Latinos SC
 
Bodden Town Field
6:00 p.m. Bodden Town FC vs Cayman Athletic SC
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

