Garbage collections delays continue into 2019

January 2, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

It appears the problems that plagued The Department of Environmental Health in 2018 remain in 2019.

According to a DEH media release sent Monday (31 December), garbage collection delays continue to affect the districts of Bodden Town, East End and West Bay. The DEH said it is aware of the delays and is working to get back on track.

We reached out to the DEH Wednesday (2 January) on why garbage is still not being collected on time but have not yet received a response.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

