Garbage truck break-down update

The Department of Environmental Health told Cayman 27 on Thursday (10 January) that the garbage truck involved in an incident near the Cayman National Bank roundabout was now back in use.

A viewer sent in this video of the truck during the morning commute; the DEH said the truck suffered a “mechanical breakdown” during rush hour.

It caused significant delays for drivers in the area. The truck has now been repaired.

Meanwhile, when asked about delays to garbage collection over the Christmas period, the department confirmed it is back on track in all locations except for one street, which will be collected on Friday (11 January).

