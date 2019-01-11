Garbage truck break-down update

IDG
January 10, 2019
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Department of Environmental Health told Cayman 27 on Thursday (10 January) that the garbage truck involved in an incident near the Cayman National Bank roundabout was now back in use.

A viewer sent in this video of the truck during the morning commute; the DEH said the truck suffered a “mechanical breakdown” during rush hour.

It caused significant delays for drivers in the area. The truck has now been repaired.

Meanwhile, when asked about delays to garbage collection over the Christmas period, the department confirmed it is back on track in all locations except for one street, which will be collected on Friday (11 January).

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

